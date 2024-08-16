Josie Loren's family is getting a little bigger! The Mentalist star, 37, announced Monday that she is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Matt Leinart, the couple sharing the exciting news in a humorous video shared to social media.

"Josie and I have officially been married for six years," the former NFL quarterback, 41 began the clip, with his wife adding, "and we know everything looks really perfect on Instagram." The funny video kept fans guessing until the end, with Leinart going on to state, "since we put our lives on social media, we felt like it was just time to be honest with everybody." Loren added that "things really are this perfect," to which her husband replied, "Life has gotten so easy."

The couple then shared some major milestones their children, Cayson, 4, and Cannon, 3, recently reached. According to Loren, their sons are "sleeping through the night" and "potty trained." Leinart, who also shares 16-year-old son Cole with ex-girlfriend Brynn Cameron, quipped that their "house no longer smells like s-," with Loren joking that they can "finally shove [their] kids' faces into iPads and enjoy an episode of Love Is Blind." The pair said they are now "getting six hours, sometimes seven hours of uninterrupted" sleep a night" and can even schedule date night together once a month.

"But the freedom of it all, it's just all too much," the couple continued. Leinart said they "knew we had to make a change." Loren added, "We took a hard look at each other," before they said together that they "decided to f- s- up."

The video then cut to a clip of the couple dancing DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win" with a sonogram and pregnancy test. They captioned the clip: "Baby Leinart coming 2025," and credited content creator Rachel Lampton and her husband Spencer Lampton for the "video inspo."

Following up the Monday post, Loren returned to Instagram a day later to share a gallery of images, including of herself at an ultrasound appointment, a sonogram image, and a positive pregnancy test, clarifying, "it wasn't a joke. We really are expecting our third little one in 2025!" She said that she and her husband "truly are so excited and feel so grateful that we get the chance to grow our family one more time. It is a gift and one we don't take for granted."

After Leinart dropped to one knee and popped the question to Loren, best known for her portrayal of Michelle Vega on The Mentalist, in July 2016, the couple tied the knot in Asheville, North Carolina in May 2018. Opening up to Us Weekly about their marriage in 2023, Leinart said, "I think like in any marriage – and my wife is the best at this too – it's just balance. She has always said, 'If you and I are good and happy, everybody else will be happy,' So, we are very intentional about our time together."