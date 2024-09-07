Madison De La Garza was a kid when she starred on Desperate Housewives, and now she's expecting one of her own. The 22-year-old actress, who played Juanita Solis on the soap opera dramedy from Season 5-8, took to Instagram to share that she is welcoming her first child just before Halloween. "oh ryan, how I love you," De La Garza captioned alongside a series of photos with family and friends. "thank you for making all of my dreams come true. baby mitchell 10.24."

Among those in the pictures is actress and singer Demi Lovato, as De La Garza is her half-sister. In the comments of the post, Lovato expressed, "I love you and this baby so much already!!" Plenty of fans and famous friends also shared their congratulations and well wishes, proving that the baby is already so loved. De La Garza isn't on social media too much these days, but fittingly, her latest post before the announcement is one with Ryan Mitchell, with the caption "My whole world," back in June. It's unknown how long they've been together, but it's clear they are in it for the long haul.

De La Garza broke into the entertainment industry in 2008 when she landed the role of Juanita Solis in Desperate Housewives, beginning with Season 5. She recurred on the series through Season 7 before being promoted to series regular for the eighth and final season. She also had a small role in an episode of Sonny With a Chance in 2009, playing the younger version of her big sister. That same year, she had a small role in Lovato's Disney Channel Original Movie Princess Protection Program. Other credits include Cages No More, Gnome Alone, Bad Teacher, and American Koko.

While Madison De La Garza hasn't done much acting in recent years, she's put most of her focus into directing. She made her directorial debut with 2020's Pink Elephant, co-directing it alongside Madeleine Noel Murden. In 2023, she directed the short Surprise. Now, with a baby on the way very soon, it's likely she'll put directing on hold, at least for now. It's unknown if she's currently working on anything, but if she is, it might be a while until it's out. Luckily, she has a pretty good excuse.

By the time Halloween rolls around, De La Garza will be worrying about a lot more than what candy to give out to kids since she will have her own kid. Just from the looks of the photos she posted, she is absolutely glowing. Even though it's weird to think about Jaunita having a baby, it's one of the best news yet.