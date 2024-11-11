Mariah Carey Shares Rare Photo of Her and Nick Cannon’s Teen Son

Mariah Carey is one proud mama. The Queen of Christmas recently shared a belated Halloween photo slideshow in an Instagram carousel post Nov. 8 which included a rare photo of her 13-year-old son Moroccan Cannon, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

The family dressed as Alvin and the Chipmunks costume. Carey was dressed in a red hoodie as Alvin, while her son, in blue, was Simon. They both wore furry ears on their heads. In another photo, the singer smiles while holding Moroccan’s hand and poses alongside another family member/friend who is the character Theodore, dressed in green. It appears they all celebrated at Universal’s haunted R.I.P. Hollywood Horror Nights Hollywood Tours. “Happy halloween!!” she captioned the post. “7 days later and during its time.. Heh serrryyy…”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carey recently opened up about what it’s like being a mother to two growing teens. She also has Moroccan’s twin sister, Monroe. “I love them so much,” Mariah exclusively told E! News this summer. “They’re really good kids. You know what I mean? I don’t think that they’re bad or evil in any way like I was. They’re really good kids and they’re very smart and they’re funny—and, you know, I’m the mommy.”

As for how they possibly view their iconic mother’s parenting style, she said: “Am I mean? No. Am I lenient? Probably,” she said. “Because I don’t want to be that person that’s like the bleak one in the crowd and they don’t want to be around me or something.”

Mariah’s twins will have plenty more opportunities to see their mom perform this holiday season, too, as she just kicked off her 21-date holiday tour earlier this week.

Carey and Cannon split in 2014. He’s since gone on to have 10 other children with multiple women.