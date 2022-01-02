Kylie Jenner Shows off Her Baby Bump in Her Final Photo of 2021

There has been speculation that Kylie Jenner has already given birth to her second child, and her latest Instagram post will only continue to fuel the conversation. Jenner is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, and she shared a photo of her pregnant belly as her last post of 2021. It’s unclear when the photo was taken.

“As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” Jenner wrote in the photo’s caption. “I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. “

Jenner’s family members weighed In on the post. “I love you my precious girl you are an Angel,” wrote her mother Kris Jenner, while her sister Kendall Jenner left three flaming heart emojis. “I love you baby girl,” wrote her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Fans have been speculating that Jenner has given birth since seeing a half-filled baby bottle with a pink lid in a photo during the Kardashian/Jenner clan’s Christmas Eve celebrations. The party was held at Kourtney Kardashian‘s home this year and was more low-key with just family due to the coronavirus restrictions and recent surge in cases.

Jenner’s pregnancy confirmation video came in a cinematic way. Set to instrumental music, the minute-and-a-half-long video starts with a shot of Jenner’s positive pregnancy test. It shoots to the reaction of Scott. She features a visit to her doctor’s office, growing photos of her bump, and a sweet moment of sharing the news with her mother.

In her birth announcement with her daughter Stormi, she explained why she chose to keep it out of the spotlight. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys,” she wrote in a 2018 Instagram post. “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how…I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”