Scott Disick Leaves Flirty Comment on Khloe Kardashian’s Photo Showing off Curly Blonde Hair

Khloé Kardashian’s new look is Scott Disick approved! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed off her new curly blonde hairdo on Instagram Thursday, pairing the fresh look with a tan tank top and white jeans. In the first two photos, Kardashian looks sultry, but in the third, she shows off her impressive physique by lifting her top to showcase her abs.

The Good American founder captioned the shots simply with a crown emoji, but Disick left a clever comment that could definitely have served as the caption for the look. “Fine American,” the Flip It Like Disick star wrote, to which Kardashian responded, “haha!” The reality star’s other friends also hyped her up, with Lala Anthony, writing, “This is it,” and Khadijah Haqq McCray adding, “That’s some good hair.” Even hairstylist Jen Atkin approved of the change, commenting, “Curls for 2022.”

Disick and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, may have split years back, but the Lord has remained close friends with her sister ever since, even attending friend Simon Huck’s wedding together in November. Earlier this month, after news that Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, was expecting a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, Disick sent her flowers, which she showcased on her Instagram Story. “I love you [Scott Disick], thank you.”

Nichols welcomed her son earlier this month and is suing Thompson for child support, claiming she slept with the athlete when he was still dating Kardashian. TMZ published a text chain allegedly between Thompson and Nichols in which the NBA player offered her $75,000 to keep quiet.

“If you think having this baby is going to make you some money, it’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season,” he allegedly wrote. “So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who is unemployed…so you better of taking this $75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who is unemployed.”