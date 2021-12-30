Kylie Jenner’s Return to Social Media After 2 Months Sparks Rumors She’s Given Birth to Second Child

Kylie Jenner is back on Instagram after being MIA for nearly two months. The lip-kit founder announced her second pregnancy on Sept. 7 and was largely chronicling her pregnancy this time around. Unlike the first pregnancy with Stormi Webster, whom she shares with Travis Scott and didn’t reveal until after she’d given birth, she let fans into her world, documenting her amazing pregnancy fashions along the way. But amid Scott’s Astroworld Festival that left 10 people dead, she stopped posting except to share her condolences. But on Dec. 29, she reappeared on Instagram to promote her Kylie Skin line.

Jenner, 24, posted a boomerang video of her applying a clear gloss to her lips from inside of a private jet. The selfie video was also posted her Kylie Skin Instagram account, along with the note, “Our fan-favorite lip oil available right now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In another Instagram Stories photo, she showed a tray of a variety of Kylie Skin products with the caption, “My end of the year 25 percent off sale happening right now.” Jenner also included an advertisement video of fingers sampling cleansers and lotions.

The posting comes amid speculation that Jenner has already given birth. Fans have been speculating since seeing a half-filled baby bottle with a pink lid in a photo during the Kardashian/Jenner clan’s Christmas Eve celebrations. The party was held at Kournetney Kardasjaian’s home this year and was more low-key with just family due to the coronavirus restrictions and recent surge in cases.

Jenner’s pregnancy confirmation video came in a cinematic way, just as her last reveal. Set to instrumental music, the minute-and-a-half long video starts with a shot of Jenner’s positive pregnancy test. It shoots to the reaction of Scott. She features a visit to her doctor’s office, growing photos of her bump, and a sweet moment of sharing the news with her momager, Kris Jenner.

In her birth announcement with her daughter Stormi, she explained why she chose to keep it out of the spotlight. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys,” she wrote in a 2018 Instagram post. “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how…I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”