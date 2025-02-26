Sanya Richards-Ross is about to be a mother of three. The four time Olympic champion announced she’s expecting her third child in a series of Instagram posts celebrating both her 15-year marriage to Super Bowl champion Aaron Ross, and her 40th birthday. The two share sons Asani, 14 months, and Aaron Jr., 7.

“I knew this birthday would be special but this was A LOT more than I could have imagined. On this birthday and my 15 YEAR ANNIVERSARY… @rossboy31 and I will be adding one more little prince or princess to our crew. 💙💕 My birthday and anniversary is actually on the 26th but we’re celebrating today so let’s just pretend…. Haha. Love y’alll. Im about to me a Mommi of THREEEEEE AHHHHHHH!!!!” the Mommi Nation founder captioned the post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a separate post, she teased her gender reveal, with a hastag #girlmom, which may be a hint that she’s having a little girl. The post was a tribute to the Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl challenger, featuring the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star in a white dress, with two women on each side dressed in blue and pink hoodies.

The sprinter spent two seasons on the reality show before being given her walking papers. Most of her storyline centered on her hesitations of becoming a mom again due to not feeling like her husband was present in their eldest son’s infancy. She also had issues with friend turned nemesis, Drew Sidora. In her second season, she announced that she was pregnant on camera but later suffered a miscarriage and had to have a blood transfusion.

In the 2023 episode, she explained: “Everything was fine at my five-week checkup, but when I back to Dr. Jackie [Walters] for my seven-week checkup, she told me that the baby wasn’t growing and it looked like it was no longer a viable pregnancy,” she explained in a confessional. After a weekend in New York, she says she suffered “the most traumatic miscarriage,” adding, “I was rushed off in an ambulance to the hospital. I lost so much blood that I had to get a blood transfusion,” she tearfully revealed. “Especially not having Ross there, being by myself, it was really, really hard.” She confirmed she was pregnant again at the reunion.