Gene Hackman Death Reportedly Labeled ‘Suspicious’ in Investigation

The “active and ongoing investigation” into the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, is reportedly being labeled as “suspicious.” The couple, who married in 1991, were found dead in their New Mexico home along with their dog just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, with a Santa Fe detective writing in his affidavit that “the death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation.”

According to the affidavit, per a search warrant obtained by TMZ, the front door of the couple’s home was “unsecured and opened” when the “reporting party,” two maintenance workers who hadn’t seen the couple in approximately two weeks, arrived at the scene. Deputies who entered the home found Arakawa, 64, deceased an in the bathroom on the ground near the countertop. A space heater in the room had been “moved,” the deputy theorizing that it could have fallen in the event Arakawa abruptly fell to the ground.

A “deceased dog” was discovered laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom,” and the deputy also noted a “pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female.” The deputy stated it appeared Arakawa had been dead from some time due to the body’s state of decomposition.

Hackman, best known for his iconic roles in The French Connection and Superman, was discovered in a separate room off the kitchen. The 95-year-old was fully clothed and his sunglasses were found next to his body. The deputy suspected he may have suddenly fallen. Responding officers also found “a healthy dog running loose on the property” and “another healthy dog near the deceased female.”

The cause and manner of Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths are still under investigation, but the deputy said he believes “the death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation.”

Although Hackman’s daughter, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, told TMZ law enforcement found no signs of foul play and the family believes the couple may have suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning, the deputy said there were “no obvious signs of a gas leak.” Per the search warrant, the fire department told officers they did not see any signs of carbon monoxide leak or poisoning, and the New Mexico gas company, who reported to the residence to check gas lines, concluded, “As of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence.”

According to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, the investigation into Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths is ongoing, and officers haven’t ruled anything out at this time.