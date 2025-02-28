Elle King Gives Birth to Baby No. 2, Reveals Unique Name

Elle King is a mother of two! The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer, 35, welcomed her second child with partner Daniel Tooker, a son named Royal. King is also a mom to son Lucky Levi, whom she welcomed in September 2021.

King and Tooker announced the happy news in a joint Instagram post on Friday, Feb. 28. The sweet black-and-white photo shows King and Tooker holding Royal with smiles all around. “Our family just got a little bit brighter,” they captioned the photo. “Welcome to the world Royal Tooker.”

The Grammy-nominated artist, who is the daughter of actor Rob Schneider, announced she was pregnant with her second child in September 2024. King shared the news that she and Tooker would be having another son on Instagram with the caption, “Doubling down” and a blue heart.

King and Tooker first got together in 2019 and would go on to get engaged in October 2020. A year later, they welcomed their first child, but the couple hit a rough patch soon after. In April 2023, King sparked split speculation when she performed at the Stagecoach Festival wearing a jacket with the word “single” on her back.

Shortly before King announced that she was pregnant with baby no. 2, she told PEOPLE that she and Tooker were “back together” after reconciling. “We had to grow,” King said of her relationship with the tattoo artist. “I don’t know. I’ll try anything twice.”

The “Jersey Giant” artist said that son Lucky was the inspiration for her to reconcile with Tooker. “He’s definitely brought me and his dad back together just because, what are we doing?” King said. “We have everything that both of us have ever wanted right here. Let’s put our weapons down. Come on. This is it. This is life. It doesn’t get better than this. This is worth trying. This is worth wiping a slate clean. This is worth all the effort in the world. My family, this is what deserves all the energy and effort.”

With the two “starting fresh” with a new home in the mountains of Nashville, King gushed, “I’m very happy, I’m very content, which is nice, and I don’t know if I’ve ever really felt that, so it’s a blessing.”

On Oct. 9, King celebrated her growing family with Tooker, writing on Instagram, “I met you 5 yrs ago today / now i am growing our 2nd baby / i love you @tattooker.” In a pregnancy update just two weeks later, she added, “I never thought I could be this happy. My family is growing. My love is strong. I am healthy.”