Harrison Ford Hit With Unfortunate Diagnosis Ahead of Oscars Ceremony

Harrison Ford has dropped out of the 2025 Oscars following an unfortunate diagnosis. The 1923 star, who can currently be seen in Captain America: Brave New World, was set to present at tomorrow’s ceremony, but according to Entertainment Weekly, he will no longer be appearing after being diagnosed with shingles. The 82-year-old is reportedly doing okay and is resting after receiving the diagnosis yesterday.

Mayo Clinic states that shingles is a “viral infection that causes a painful rash. Shingles can occur anywhere on your body.” It is caused by “the varicella-zoster virus – the same virus that causes chickenpox.” Even after having chickenpox, the virus stays in the body forever, and it could “reactivate as shingles.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of the diagnosis comes just a few days after it was announced that Ford would be joining the long list of presenters at the 2025 Oscars. Ford was previously nominated for Best Actor in 1986 for the neo-noir crime thriller Witness but lost out to William Hurt for Kiss of the Spider Woman. Additionally, Ford was most recently seen at the 2025 SAG Awards last weekend and even playfully interrupted Shrinking co-star Jessica Williams’ introduction while he was eating.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

While Ford will no longer be at the Oscars, the list of presenters is still as full as ever. Actors taking the stage to hand out awards include Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey, Jr., Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Halle Berry, Goldie Hawn, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, and Rachel Zegler, among others. Whoopi Goldberg will also present, returning to the Oscars after nearly a decade. Additionally, Wicked stars and Oscar nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will be performing, but not much has been revealed about the anticipated performance.

As for the nominations for the 2025 Oscars, Netflix’s Emilia Pérez leads the bunch with 13 nominations, with The Brutalist and Wicked each receiving 10. A Complete Unknown and Conclave have eight. All five are in the running for Best Picture, along with Anora, Dune: Part Two, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, and The Substance. Each year the Oscars seem to bring out surprise winners and snubs, at this point, the awards can be anyone’s.

After hosting the Oscars the last two years, Jimmy Kimmel refused to host again for a fifth time. Instead, Conan O’Brien will be hosting the 2025 Oscars, airing Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu. The official red carpet presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.