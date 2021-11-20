Kylie and Kendall Jenner Blasted for Promoting Fashion Brand as Astroworld Death Toll Continues Rising

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have been facing some serious backlash lately on social media. According to Metro, the two sisters have been criticized after their fashion brand promoted its new line amid the tragedy surrounding Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival. Scott, who is expecting another child with Kylie, has been dealing with the ramifications of the festival, which has led to the deaths of 10 individuals who attended the event.

On Wednesday, Kendall and Kylie’s eponymous clothing line posted a video on Instagram to promote the line. The clip, which was posted to promote their new Kendall + Kylie clothing store coming to the United Arab Emirates, featured the sisters as they modeled the pieces from their collection. While the video focused on the sisters’ fashion endeavor, fans criticized the timing of the post. One individual even commented on the post with, “10 beautiful humans died at Astroworld including a nine-year-old boy. Ezra [Blount].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scott’s Astroworld festival, which took place on Nov. 5 in Houston, has led to the deaths of 10 concert-goers. Most recently, it was reported that Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old boy who was injured at the festival, succumbed to his injuries. Blount’s family is now suing Scott and the organizers of the event for negligence. The legal team for the family told CBS News, “The Blount family tonight is grieving the ultimate, incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

In light of the Astroworld tragedy, Scott is facing a $2 billion lawsuit. The lawsuit has been filed against Scott, festival guest Drake, Live Nation, NRG Stadium, and others. Thomas Henry, the lawyer representing 280 plaintiffs, alleged in the filing that fans were “incited into a frenzy” during the event, which led to the deadly surge. The filing read, “The Defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money of this event, yet they chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put the festival attendees at risk.” Scott’s attorney, Edwin F. McPherson, released a statement in response to this filing. He told TMZ, in part, “Investigations should start proceeding over finger-pointing so that together, we can identify exactly what transpired and how we can prevent anything like this from happening again.”