‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama and Wife Amanda Pacheco Expecting Second Child

Wilmer Valderrama is going to be a dad once again. The NCIS actor and fiancée Amanda Pacheco are expecting baby No. 2, the happy couple revealed to PEOPLE. Pacheco told the outlet that their 4-year-old daughter Nakano Oceana was as excited as ever to be a big sister. “She’s been manifesting this for months before I found out I was even pregnant!” Pacheco shared. “Telling my family that she was going to be a big sister by going to the store and asking to buy the tiny balloons at the check-out stand that say, ‘It’s a girl!’ Mind you, we still don’t know the gender of the baby, but if it was up to her, she’d love to have a baby sister.”

Valderrama and Pacheco began dating in 2019 and got engaged on New Year’s Day 2020. They welcomed Nakano in February 2021. Valderrama said being a father has provided “a sense of purpose that is hard to describe.” He continued, “Like you could in fact life a car if you had to. Personally, being a girl dad has been the most fulfilling feeling. As an artist, it has also fueled me to make sure she has so many stories in which she sees herself as the hero of her journey! All in all, I was born to be a dad!”

Pacheco said her daughter “was still the first one to know [about the pregnancy]. She read it to Wilmer and I, and she has been shouting from the mountaintops to every person who comes in her path: ‘I’m going to be a big sister!’” Valderrama added that Nakano has been “so sweet to Amanda, kissing her belly goodbye before going to school and bringing the baby a second teddy bear for bedtime. We want her to feel such a part of this moment, so when the baby gets here, she knows this is a moment for her, too.”

Meanwhile, Valderrama is remaining busy in the midst of preparing for the new baby. He’s currently filming Season 22 of NCIS, and the show just got picked up for Season 23. Since Pacheco is due in the summer, it wouldn’t be surprising if Valderrama’s Nick Torres is absent for a few episodes to spend time with his family. Regardless, it sounds like the couple and their daughter are as happy as ever for this new chapter of their lives.