The MTV family is getting a little bigger. Marnie Simpson, who appeared on the British reality series Geordie Shore, is pregnant and expecting her third child with her husband Casey Johnson. The couple shared the exciting news in an adorable video on Feb. 21 featuring their two oldest kids, sons Rox, 5, and Oax, 2.

“Here we go again …” Simpson captioned the clip, also tagging Johnson. In the video. The video began with a closeup of a positive pregnancy test and ultrasound photos before cutting to the moment Simpson shared the exciting news with Johnson. Other sweet moments in the clip showed Johnson embracing Simpson from behind, resting his hands on her belly, as well as a tender moment the parents shared with their two sons, who excitedly cradled her bump.

The announcement was met with congratulatory messages from Simpson’s friends. Reacting to the news, her former Geordie Shore co-star James Tindale wrote, “”Omg! Congratulations this is amazing news. When 4 become 5.” Former The Apprentice finalist Rochelle Anthony commented, “”Sooo happy for you guys,” while former Big Brother housemate Lateysha Grace said, “So happy for you both! Love you.”

After first sparking romance when they met on the show Single AF in 2017, confirming their relationship just a few months after the show ended, Simpson and Johnson became engaged in 2020. The couple went on to tie the knot in May 2023 and welcomed Rox in October 2019 and Oax just a few years later in November 2022.

News that the couple has a third little one on the way came as a surprise to some fans, as Simpson had previously stated that she wasn’t considering a third baby.

“I would not go to three. I think you’ve got to find the balance for yourselves,” Simpson, who notably had a difficult first birth, said during her second pregnancy, per The Sun. “We want to enjoy our lives as well. We’ve not waited too long to have kids and I feel like having two, we can give them the best life possible.”

Simpson rose to fame when she appeared on MTV’s Geordie Shore in 2011. The British reality series, which serves as a UK counterpart to Jersey Shore, follows a group of young people from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne. Simpson became a regular cast member in 2013 and appeared on the show for a total of five years before exiting in 2018. In 2022, she returned for the 10-year anniversary special, The Reunion Series. She has also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and Ex on the Beach.

Johnson, meanwhile, was a contestant on the 11th season of The X Factor.