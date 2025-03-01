After losing his house in the Los Angeles wildfires, NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is going to be a dad again. The actor, 47, best known for his role as Marty Deeks on the CBS procedural, shared on Instagram that he and his wife, Sarah Wright, are expecting. “We timed this little nugget peeeeerfectly,” Olsen captioned alongside a photo of him next to his wife’s baby bump, likely in reference to the wildfires. Baby Olsen will mark their fourth baby together after welcoming son Wyatt Oliver in 2013, daughter Esme Olivia in 2016, and their “rainbow baby” Winter Story in 2020.

News of the pregnancy comes just over two months after the couple’s house burnt down in the wildfires. They and their kids were taken in by Olsen’s brother, David Paul Olsen, and sister-in-law, Olsen’s NCIS: LA co-star Daniela Ruah. Additionally, when Kathy Bates won her Critics Choice Award for Matlock, on which Olsen is an executive producer, she shared the award would be going to Olsen.

Some of Olsen’s NCIS franchiseco-stars took to the comments to share their well wishes, including NCIS stars Brian Dietzen, who wrote, “Congrats my dude!!!” and Wilmer Valderrama, who said, “Yes bro!!!” NCIS: LA’s Renee Felice Smith wrote, “Wowowowowow! What a time!” while Ruah was as happy as ever to get another niece or nephew, writing, “MORE OLSEEEEEEENS!!!!” alongside several celebratory emojis.

“BABYYYYYY it’s been wild,” Wright captioned on Instagram with a series of photos showing off her baby bump. She shared she would be talking about baby No. 4 “coming this summer” on The Mother Daze Podcast, which she co-hosts with actor Teresa Palmer. She also shared another post about her baby bump, promising following she has “Lots of belly pics incoming.”

Olsen and Wright, 41, got engaged in October 2011 and tied the knot in Wyoming in 2012. The two previously suffered a miscarriage before welcoming their third child. From the looks of Wright’s baby bump photos, the couple waited a bit to tell the world to be safe. Although this is happening at a time when they lost everything, just like Olsen said, the little nugget certainly has perfect timing. It’s likely Olsen and Wright will be keeping fans updated on the pregnancy, as the two occasionally share photos and videos of their children but mostly keep them out of the limelight.