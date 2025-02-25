Fox News’ Kat Timpf Welcomes Baby, Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Kat Timpf is now a mom, but the joyous arrival came alongside some serious health news. The Fox News analyst, 36, and her husband Cameron Friscia privately welcomed their first baby together sometime last week, Timpf revealed in a Tuesday X post. However, just before the baby boy’s arrival, doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer.

“Last week, I welcomed my first child into the world. About fifteen hours before I went into labor, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Timpf explained. “Now, before you worry, my doctor says it’s Stage 0 and is confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread. Or, as I’ve explained to the few people I’ve managed to tell about it so far: Don’t freak out. It’s just, like, a LITTLE bit of cancer.“

Timpf went on to explain that she was more than a week past her due date when labor began, just hours after she learned this life-changing diagnosis. She went into labor at her apartment and soon went to a hospital to deliver her son.

“Still, it was not a chill day. I mean, to say the least!” Timpf wrote. “I woke up more-than-a-week-past-due pregnant, completely consumed by doing everything I could to get the baby out. By the middle of the afternoon, I was waddling around from appointment to appointment, talking about how to get my cancer out. I sat and listened as they told me that the best course of action would likely be a double mastectomy as soon as possible. I asked all the questions I could, including if I could get a copy of my tumor ultrasound to put on the fridge next to the ultrasound of my baby.

“Finally, by the middle of the night, I was crawling around on the floor of my apartment in spontaneous labor, before heading to the hospital to meet my baby, whom I’d learn at the time of birth was a son.”

The comedian kept things humorous, despite her situation, noting that “people who work at hospitals make excellent audiences for dark humor.” She elaborated that she will be taking three months of maternity leave as she adjusts to her “new reality.” Despite her situation, the You Can’t Joke About That author is determined to see the bright side of life as she continues on.

“I’m learning to celebrate everything I can,” Timpf wrote. “I’m lucky that we found the cancer so early; I’m lucky to be my son’s mom. I mean, I know I’m biased, but the little dude absolutely rules — and not just because he might have saved my life. Thank you all for your support, laughter, and love as I embrace this wildly unexpected chapter. Here’s to resilience, to miracles in the midst of chaos, and to finding humor and hope even on the toughest days.”

About Kat Timpf’s Pregnancy

The Gutfeld! co-host first revealed in July that she was expecting her first child with Friscia, whom she married in 2021. Timpf shared the news in an emotional op-ed for Fox News in which she also reflected on the death of her mother 10 years earlier, writing in part that she was left feeling “sadness about there being one woman in particular whom I’ll never be able to share this connection with: my mom.”

In the op-ed, Timpf shared that when she learned she was pregnant in May 2024, she was surprised, as she “expected that I wouldn’t get pregnant, especially not naturally.” Then 35, Timpf explained that her pregnancy was considered a “geriatric pregnancy,” and she “expected that I’d probably miscarry.” She also admitted that there “was never this exciting emotional rush of OMG, WE’RE GOING TO BE PARENTS!!!! Because I was far too aware of all the things that could go wrong to become intoxicated by such an impassioned reaction.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m very excited to be pregnant. I’m lucky to be able to do this, and to do it as part of a relationship that has given me the kind of happiness, security, and peace I once doubted could have ever been possible for me,” she continued. “Still, it’s felt cruel, at times disorienting, and a bit unfair to have to try and figure out how to be a mother when I can hardly remember what it’s like to have one. It’s not that I don’t remember her, of course. It’s just that, after Nov. 5, 2014, everything I’ve done, I’ve done without her.”

Timpf went on to share a few updates throughout her pregnancy, revealing in October that she was “on crutches right now because my doctor thinks I have a stress factor from being pregnant.” In December, the Fox News personality shared photos of herself and her husband at their “Emo/Pop Punk Baby Shower.”

The little one is the first for Timpf and Friscia, who first met through the dating app Raya, she told PEOPLE. After sparing romance, Timpf announced they were engaged during an appearance on The Greg Gutfeld Show in August 2020. They went on to tie the knot in a small ceremony officiated by Fox News contributor and host of Kennedy, Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, on May 1, 2021.