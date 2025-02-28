Odia actor Soham Singh has been hospitalized in India after he reportedly suffered a heart attack. The star, known for his roles in titles like Ajatashatru and Rowdy Raja, was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar earlier this month after suffering the medical emergency, his family said.

Sambadenglish.com said in a Feb. 18 report that Singh was in “stable” condition and continuing to receive treatment in the ICU of the Manipal Hospital. Further information regarding his hospitalization was not immediately available, though it seems Singh has since returned home. The actor has not publicly commented on his health scare and hospitalization, but he has been active on social media, most recently promoting his talk show and writing on his Instagram Stories, “Nothing is permanent! But life keeps on asking to a champion what next?”

Singh is a works in the Odia movie scene and has starred in films such as Ajatashatru, I Love You Priya, and Rowdy Raja. He is next set to appear in the big-budget action thriller Ali Bajrangbali. The film is set to release in theaters soon.

News of Singh’s hospitalization due to a reported heart attack follows the recent hospitalizations and deaths of numerous Indian stars due to a cardiac arrest. In January, veteran Hindi actor Tiku Talsania was hospitalized in “critical” condition at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a massive heart attack, the Hindustan Times reported. The 70-year-old actor, known for films like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, was said to be “doing much better” and “recuperating well” in an update from his daughter later that month, per NDTV.

In April 2024, Tamil actor Daniel Balaji passed away from a heart attack in Chennai, India. The actor, known for his villainous roles in films and series like Vaettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu and Marudhunayagam, reportedly complained of chest pain the day of his death was taken to a private hospital in Chennai’s Kottivakam, where he died despite receiving treatment. He was 48.

A year earlier, Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan died after she suffered a “sudden” heart attack while in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. Months earlier, 25-year-old Indian actor Pawan, known for his work in the Tamil and Hindi TV industry, passed away after suffering a heart attack in his Mumbai home. His death followed the passing of Spandana Raghavendra, the wife of Kannada actor-singer Vijay Raghavendra, that same month due to a cardiac arrest.