Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Say They Only Bathe Their Kids When 'You Can See the Dirt on Them'

Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher admitted that they don't wash their kids every day, and they too are not a fan of cleansing every day either. During an interview with former Punk'd star Dax Shepard and his cohost Monica Padman on their Armchair Expert podcast, Kutcher and Kunis revealed their bathing routines for their two kids, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and son Dimitri Portwood. While they stand firm in not bathing their children every day, unless the dirt is visible on their bodies, Shepard was in agreement; however, Padman felt otherwise.

"I can't believe I am in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you not to wash?" Padman said. Shepard noted that she "should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day," and Kunis replied to her question by saying that her upbrining had a lot to do with it. "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," the Bad Moms actress explained.

"But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day," she added. "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever." According to the Mayo Clinic washing an infant or baby too much "can dry out his or her skin" and according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, children between the ages of 6 and 11 "may not need a daily bath." Kutcher and his wife admitted that there are parts of their bodies that they bath every day, some even twice a day, but the majority of it, water gets the job done.

"I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," Kutcher admitted. "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else." He then said that after he goes to the gym, he rinses his face, but doesn't use soap, saying "I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out." Kunis then chimed in herself and confessed that she does her face "twice a day."

As for Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell, they bathed their children, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, every night before bed when they were younger, but as they got older, that changed. Shepard said he bathed his kids as "part of a nighttime routine," but then let them not shower as much as they got older, and Kunis said, "That's how we feel about our children." Kutcher then added, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."