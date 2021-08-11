Kristen Bell Saying She 'Self-Regulates' on Her Period Sparks Spirited Reactions

Kristen Bell is taking heat on social media for some recent comments about her period and premenstrual syndrome. During a recent appearance on her husband Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, Bell said that she and other women "self-regulate" their behavior each month in order to maintain their relationships. This word choice has caused some irritation and confusion on social media.

"We are expected to self-regulate, and if I acted like I 'wanted to' every time I'm on my period, we would 100 percent not be married," Bell said to Shepard. The actress said that menstruating is "debilitating" in a way that men don't understand, adding: "I self-regulate, and women do on their period. Some women lose control, 100 percent." Many critics are calling this a case of internalized misogyny.

"The reason I don't go bananas on my period is because I have been brought up with socialization that has told me, 'you will feel bananas a couple of days before your period,'" Bell said. "'Don't scream at everyone, even though that is what you want to do, you can't do that. What is happening to you is in your brain chemistry and your hormones. And you have to know that knowledge is power.'"

Many critics didn't like the way that Bell simplified this topic, generalizing it for everyone who menstruates. They also felt like she was feeding into old myths and stereotypes — at least in the way her quotes were taken out of context beyond the long-form podcast.