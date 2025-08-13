Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Backlash to Son Rocky Not Wearing Life Vest on Boat

Kourtney Kardashian is taking criticism of her recent safety flub to heart.

The Kardashians star, 46, sparked backlash Friday when she shared an Instagram post that included a photo of her 21-month-old son Rocky sitting on her lap on a boat. Neither Kardashian nor her son was wearing a life vest in the shot, prompting plenty of comments about the safety hazard.

“Your son needs a life jacket!” one person wrote, as another called it “reckless endangerment of a child not having a life vest on.” A different commenter snarked, “No life jacket??? And the Mother of the year award goes to…” as another Instagram user pointed out that children under 15 must wear a life vest on the water in Idaho, where Kardashian’s family is staying, and “it’s also common sense.”

While Kardashian is no stranger to receiving critical social media comments, she seemed to take the safety concerns for her son seriously. The Lemme founder shared on her Instagram Story the following day that she had purchased a life vest for Rocky.

“Update: bought a life vest that fits!” wrote the mom of four, who welcomed her son with husband Travis Barker in November 2023.

“Good looking out. Honestly didn’t think about some of the dangers,” she continued. “Thank you for making me aware and hopefully this helps make other mommies aware of the dangers of certain types of boating without a life vest.”

Kardashian’s followers did seem to appreciate her response to the criticism, with one person commenting on her original post, “Her response was refreshingly honest. She thanked the critic for calling her out. Took responsibility and bought him a vest, did a call out to other moms. Never too late to learn. She wasn’t defensive at all. She loves being a Mom and loves her children!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is also mom to three kids with ex Scott Disick — sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, in addition to daughter Penelope, 13.