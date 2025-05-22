Kourtney Kardashian Questions Sending Her Kids to School: ‘So Dated’

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t have a favorable opinion of sending her children to school.

The Kardashians star, 46, opened up about her era of “challenging” things during a conversation with sister Khloé Kardashian on her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, calling school “so dated” for kids.

The conversation first sparked when Kourtney and Khloé were discussing the time when all the Kardashian sisters were feuding with one another, which the Lemme co-founder said attributed to her beginning therapy and subsequently putting up boundaries.

“[I] kind of started challenging the ways that we did things, sometimes the way that we just all function,” Kourtney explained, as Khloé said she both knew and “hated” that era of their lives.

“Now I sometimes feel like we’re in that era. Sometimes,” the Good American co-founder continued, as Kourtney agreed, “Well, I feel like I love to just go against the grain, I think.”

Asked if she pushes back on things due to her genuine feelings or if it’s more of a move to be different, Kourtney responded, “No, I think living authentically is not conforming to whatever it is. For me, there’s so many ways. There’s ways we function as a family that…it’s like if someone does the same thing every day. Like I do it with everything, it’s not about our family.”

“Let’s say the school system,” she continued. “I’ll think, ‘Why do kids f—king go to school?’ Truly. It’s so dated.” Khloé agreed, “Oh, I’m such a homeschool person. So don’t even get me going.”

It seems like at least some of Kourtney’s four kids — Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, Reign, 10, and Rocky, 18 months — are on board with the idea, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said her kids will send her videos from “successful people” whose kids don’t go to school.

“And then I’m like, ‘What’s the goal here? You want to do homeschool? Let’s do it!’ Or whatever it is. I think it’s anything,” she explained. “I will, like, nurse the fever of my kids versus giving Tylenol or ibuprofen. I just want to do that. And whatever it is, there’s so many things like that where I feel like I kinda do, maybe in the world generally does maybe more what I do, but in the United States [people don’t].”

Kourtney is also stepmom to husband Travis Barker’s son Landon, 21, daughter Alabama, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.