Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Rumors Her 15-Year-Old Son Mason Fathered a Secret Baby

Kourtney Kardashian is shutting down online rumors about her 15-year-old son, Mason Disick. After videos surfaced online claiming that Kardashian’s eldest son, whom she shares with Scott Disick, has become a father himself recently, The Kardashians star, 45, took to social media to call out “false narratives” about her family.

“I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true,” she wrote in a Sunday, March 2 Instagram Story. “They are not. Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE.”

Kardashian, who also shares daughter Penelope, 12, and son Reign, 10, with Disick and welcomed son Rocky with husband Travis Barker in November 2023, said that her oldest child “really values his privacy” as she asked for the media to be “respectful” with the situation.

“My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kids with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him,” she continued. “Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies.”

Kardashian concluded her message with another request, writing, “And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone.”

Mason has been one of the more private Kardashian family members over the past few years, stepping away from his family’s reality show in favor of a life largely out of the spotlight. Earlier this year, however, Mason’s father opened up to Khloé Kardashian about his son’s dating life on the Jan. 8 episode of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast.

“He’s starting to really like girls, and obviously girls like him,” Scott said on the show. “I just said, ‘You can do whatever you want, just don’t lie and don’t manipulate any girls. So if a girl tells you she wants to maybe do something with you and, like, hook up or whatever, if she knows that you’re not in a relationship with her, don’t tell her you are just to get something out of her.’”



Scott said his son was totally on board with his advice. “He was like, ‘No, I know, I get it,’” he continued. “And I hear him on the phone—he’s like, ‘We can, but we’re friends.’ And he tells them straight up, ‘cause that’s where it’s f—ked up. Manipulating a girl to say, ‘I love you, I love you, I want to be with you’ just to get somewhere. And then the next day you’re with someone else.”