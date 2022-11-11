Kelly Ripa Reacts to Son Michael Being Named One of Sexiest Men Alive

Kelly Ripa had reason to celebrate on Wednesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. Her and Mark Consuelos' oldest son Michael Consuelos, made PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue. Michael, 25, was included among the famous sons highlighted in the issue.

During the opening segment of Live, Ryan Seacrest leafed through the issue and was surprised to see Michael. Ripa, 52, also acted surprised and reached to grab the magazine from her co-host's hands. She then picked up her glasses to see what Michael said.

"You would think he would tell us so we would pick up a couple of copies for the grandparents," Ripa joked. "First of all, it's funny, I forget that they look alike until I see photos of them like that," she added, referring to PEOPLE comparing a young Consuelos, 51, to Michael.

Ripa then mocked Michael for telling the magazine that he respected his father's work ethic. "Yeah, he worked one day last week," Ripa joked. "'I admire my dad's organization, timeliness. Growing up we were always really early, and if I'm not early someplace, I kind of freak out.' That's true, Mark has made us all crazy about time. If we're not two hours early, we're late."

"Michael Conseulos, I always considered you just a handsome lovely fellow. Conscious, hard-working, diligent, respectful," Ripa said, speaking to her son. "I had no idea you were considered 'sexy.' I always found his father to be sexy."

In his interview with PEOPLE, Michael admitted that he robs his father's closet, especially when he is away filming. He also joked that Consuelos wants him and his brother Joaquin, 19, to look just like their father. "I got new glasses and then my dad texts me, 'Where did you get those glasses?'" Michael told the magazine. "And I'm like, 'Oh no, can you at least pick a different color?' My dad, my brother, and I will be wearing the same black pants and gray shirt and I'm like, I try to look a little different than that. I like to stand out a little bit."

Michael probably will not get too worked up about Ripa talking about his appearance in the Sexiest Man Alive issue. By this point, he is used to her talking about him on television. Michael does not even get embarrassed when Ripa publicly thirsts over Consuelos.

"It's all normal to me," Michael, who was only 4 years old when Ripa joined Live, said. "Things are less severe when you're an adult and things that bothered you when you were a kid don't really bother you anymore. What they do, that's their business. I don't mind it. I guess I'm used to it at this point."