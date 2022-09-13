Kelly Ripa Reveals NSFW Account of When She 'Passed out' After 'Traumatic' Sex With Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is no stranger to sharing details of her personal life but her latest anecdote might be one that fans will raise an eyebrow over. The longtime daytime TV host and actress made an admission in her new book about the time she "passed out" while having sex with her husband, Mark Consuelos. In a preview of the upcoming Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, the 51-year-old mom of three discussed losing consciousness after sex with her husband, according to a look at her Haute Living cover story per Daily Mail.

"My eyes shift between the fuzzy images on the screen, the remnants of my ovarian tormentor, and Mark happily snacking away," she wrote in her book, describing waking up in the hospital with two ovarian cysts. "Sex can be so traumatic I think, and yet one of us is completely undaunted. There he is, happily munching on the saltines now and ordering a second apple juice. Mark could be at a movie, or a spa," the talk show host continued. "Instead, I'm flat on my back wondering when the other two cysts will burst."

Ripa also recounted the seemingly inappropriate outfit he dressed her in while she was "passed out" before taking her to the hospital. "Also, here is my husband, who is, dare I say, stylish, well-dressed at all times, and yet he dressed me like a dime store prostitute in my time of need." she wrote. "It's still baffling to me to this day that this is the best costume for the day that he could find for me, to the point where, when I was on the stretcher, I thought I was dreaming; I was having a nightmare."

This shocking incident transpired soon after Ripa and Consuelos welcomed their first child in 1997. The mother of three includes the provoking story in the chapter "Don't Let Your Husband Pick Your Death Clothes" of her upcoming book, due out Sept. 27. Ripa said when writing, she relied on the advice and guidance of her husband of over two decades. "It's funny: Mark was my biggest champion in the whole process. He read it with the eye of not just a person reading it because they had to save their own marriage, but with the eye of a reader," she told Haute Living. "He would recall things that he found pertinent, or relevant or language that he didn't understand."

Fortunately, or unfortunately, for readers, the couple agreed that certain things should remain secret. "Just knowing that Mark was there through all of it, and very, very tolerant of me discussing our lives in the way that I did, thinking for sure that he would say, 'You can't put that in there,'" she continued. "There was only one chapter that he told me I could never, ever put into that book or any book, and I took it out. I respected him, I respected it, and I was like, 'I hear you, even though it's the best chapter. I'll honor your request to take it out.'"