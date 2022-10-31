Kelly Ripa's 'Crack Cocaine' 'SNL' Sketch Resurfaces on TikTok

Commercial parodies have been a part of the Saturday Night Live fabric since the show began. One of the more memorable ones from almost 20 years ago found new life on TikTok recently. When Kelly Ripa hosted the show, she appeared in a hair color parody, with a twist: the product's ingredients include crack cocaine.

"I'm always on the go, go, go, go!" Ripa said at the beginning of the spot. "I'm up at 4 with the baby, out the door at 6, on the air at 9. And the crazy part is, I'm supposed to look good doing it. That's why I use Tressant Supreme." The product is described as a "fantastic, deep moisturizing, and intensive hair color with natural highlights and just a little bit of crack cocaine."

As the commercial goes on, Ripa begins talking faster and faster. At one point, Ripa said the cocaine was necessary to help her interview Melissa Joan Hart multiple times. She even mentions how her husband, Mark Consulos, is getting increasingly concerned about her. "People ask me, 'How do you do it all? Work, three kids, a great marriage?' And I say, 'Who the f— are you! Get away from my limo.' And then I calm down, and say, 'Tressant Supreme.'"

The parody aired during the Nov. 1, 2003 episode of SNL, the only time Ripa has ever hosted. In the nine years since it was published on YouTube, it only has 83,000 views. However, it was given new life on TikTok on Oct. 13 when a user there posted it in full. On Oct. 21, Hart posted a "duet" TikTok video, where she showed her response to the sketch. "Flattered... I think," the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star wrote. Hart's video has over 74,000 views already.

Although Ripa has not returned to host SNL since 2003, her sole appearance on the show is memorable today for one big reason. Her question-and-answer monologue featured the first on-camera appearance of Jason Sudeikis! Future Curb Your Enthusiasm star JB Smoove and future Girls5eva star Paula Pell also appeared as members of the audience during the monologue. Sudeikis, Smoove, and Pell were all SNL staff writers at the time. Sudeikis would later become a cast member in 2005, setting him on a path to success.

Ripa is still hosting Live!, just as she was in 2003. However, she is now hosting the morning show with Ryan Seacrest instead of the late Regis Philbin. Ripa was also starring on ABC's Hope & Faith and just finished up her run on All My Children when she hosted SNL.