Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Are Proud Parents as They Visit Their Son Joaquin at College

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos traveled to the University of Michigan over the weekend to visit their son Joaquin. The 19-year-old was a member of the university's Big Ten championship wrestling team. The team won the 2022 Big Ten title in March and was honored at Michigan's football game on Saturday.

"Big day at the Big House! Go BLUE," Ripa captioned the photo, which showed Joaquin standing between his parents, showing off his championship ring. The ceremony Saturday included a highlight reel, which was shown at Michigan Stadium. This was the Wolverines' first Big Ten wrestling championship title since 1973. Nick Suriano and Myles Amine also took home individual titles.

Ripa, 52, and Consuelos, 51, married in May 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children. They are also parents to son Michael, 25, and daughter Lola, 21. Michael graduated from New York University in 2020, although his in-person graduation ceremony was delayed until May because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lola is also attending NYU.

While Ripa and Consuelos are busy celebrating their family's latest achievement, Ripa has made a big splash professionally. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host recently published her first book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. The book has stirred up controversy because of the stories Ripa shared about her time with the late Regis Philbin. Kathy Lee Gifford, whom Ripa replaced on Live!, has said she will not read the book. In response, Ripa thanked Gifford for building extra buzz around the book.

"It's really hard to sell a book, right? And this is like, week three of the book, right? And I mean, honestly, I'm not gonna lie, I was not reading any headlines anywhere," Ripa told Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, via PEOPLE. "And suddenly all of these headlines pop up and there's all of this attention on my book. So I am a person that tends to take a negative and turn it into a positive. And so my ultimate comment is, thank you."

"It's like really hard to get attention on a book that's been out for a couple of weeks and now it's week two, second week on The New York Times Best Sellers list," Ripa continued. "It's like, thank you because I think that people that read the book will have a very different take on the book." Live Wire is now in bookstores.