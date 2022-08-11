Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Working on 2 New 'Ripped From the Headlines' Lifetime Films

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have two new Ripped from the Headlines movies premiering on Lifetime this October. As part of the married couple's previously-announced partnership with the network, Ripa and Consuelos' Milojo Productions banner is bringing true-crime enthusiasts two new films inspired by actual events - Let's Get Physical and The Disappearance of Cari Farver.

Let's Get Physical, which stars Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Irwin and Michael Consuelos, is the story of fitness instructor Sadie (Dewan), who by day taught a fitness and dance class to soccer moms, but by night led a double life running a "sophisticated prostitution ring" with a customer list that was filled with very prominent men in the community. When an anonymous tip leads to a police raid on Sadie's studio and her eventual indictment, chaos hits the small town, as everyone begins to wonder who was on her client list. Dewan also executive produces via her Everheart Productions with Kyle McNally. Let's Get Physical premieres Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

The Disappearance of Cari Farver, which stars Lea Thompson, Zach Gilford and Alicia Witt, makes its debut Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. Based on a true story and the subject of Leslie Rule's bestselling true-crime book A Tangled Web, The Disappearance of Cari Farver follows Dave Kroupa (Gilford) who is shocked when his new girlfriend, Cari Farver (Rebecca Amzallag), starts sending him demanding texts.

When he ends the relationship, he finds himself getting an "onslaught of twisted messages" from Cari, who has disappeared. Dave's ex-girlfriend Liz (Witt) also begins receiving disturbing texts from Cari, leading both Dave and Liz into a dangerous situation. Meanwhile, Cari's mom Nancy (Thompson) searches for her daughter, pressuring police until they discover something truly shocking.

The Disappearance of Cari Farver is executive produced by Milojo Productions, Howard Braunstein Films, and Media Nation. Ripa, Consuelos and Albert Bianchini serve as executive producers for Milojo. Michael Halpern serves as producer for Milojo. Howard Braunstein and Linda Berman also executive produce. Danishka Esterhazy directs from a script written by Tawnya Bhattacharya and Ali Laventhol.

Let's Get Physical is executive produced by Milojo Productions, Johnson Management Group, Inc., and Everheart Productions. Ripa, Consuelos and Bianchini serve as executive producers for Milojo. Halpern serves as producer for Milojo. Dewan and McNally executive produce for Everheart Productions. Robin Hayes directs from a script written by Margaux Froley and Kelly Fullerton.