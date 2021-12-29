See Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ 2021 Family Christmas Card

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ 2021 Christmas card is here! The Live with Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram ahead of the holiday to unveil her family’s annual holiday card, which features herself, Consuelos, and their three children – Michael, Lola and Joaquin, who recently graduated high school and left for college. The couple’s holiday updates are always picture-perfect, and this one is no exception!

This year’s holiday card, as fans will quickly notice, is a bit different than years’ past. Rather than a glamorous, perfect-holiday themed photoshoot, Ripa and her family opted for a sunny throwback photo from one of their recent vacations. In the image, Ripa, dressed in a white dress, stands beside her husband and their three children, with gorgeous flowers serving as the backdrop. Under the photo is a message that reads, “Happy holidays. The Consuelos Family,” along with each of their names. Ripa quipped in the caption, “repurposed vacation photo.”

Ripa and Consuelos first met on the set of All My Children in 1995, with Ripa stating an All My Children reunion earlier this year that the show “is responsible for my entire life.” Ripa and Consuelos went on to elope on May 1, 1996, at the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas, the couple marking their 25th wedding anniversary this year. They welcomed their three children in 1997, 2001 and 2003, respectively.

In the years since becoming a family of five, Ripa has made it a tradition to release an annual Christmas card. The 2020 annual card, snapped by Miller Mobley, showed Michael, Lola, and Joaquin embracing, with Ripa wishing her followers, “health, happiness, and a break from 2020.” The family’s 2019 card featured a collage of photos of the family interspersed with letters spelling “Merry,” with a message hilariously reading, “Tripping into 2020 like…” In 2018, Ripa hilariously shared a family Christmas card of Consuelos with his Riverdale family, joking in the fine print, “no actual wives or children were used in this photo.”

Just as in years’ past, the 2021 holiday card was met with plenty of reactions, with Carrie Ann Inaba commenting, “such a special and beautiful family… happy holidays” and Lisa Rinna adding, “the beautiful family.” Fans of Ripa were also eager to chime in, with one person joking that they “repurposed my Summer shoot. We’re in the era where you just do what you effing feel like.” Somebody else hilariously pointed out, “Oh…the one where you have no leg/foot LOOOLLL,” referencing the heated conundrum over the summer when a photo of Ripa and her family from their Italian getaway left some fans wondering about the whereabouts of Ripa’s foot.