Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Joaquin Looks Like a New Man While Revealing College Plans

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' youngest child, 18-year-old son Joaquin Consuelos, has decided on where he'll be going to college! On Sunday, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram to share the exciting news that her youngest has committed to the University of Michigan, where he will be joining the wrestling team.

The proud mom of three shared the news with a photo of her husband and Joaquin both sporting sweatshirts for the Ann Arbor, Michigan school. In the photo, Consuelos specifically wore a sweatshirt reading "Michigan Wrestling" as he posed next to his son. She captioned the post "Sunday vibes" alongside blue and yellow heart emojis, an homage to the school’s colors. Ripa and Consuelos are also parents to son Michael, 23, who graduated virtually from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts last spring, and Lola, 19, a sophomore at NYU.

News of Joaquin's college plans was first shared by the University of Michigan's wrestling team Saturday. The team's official Instagram account shared a photo of the "incoming wolverine" along with his stats, sharing the exciting news, "SIGNED: Welcome to the family, [Joaquin Consuelos]." The incoming freshman's father commented on the post with muscle emojis before sharing the news to his Instagram Story.

Over on his own account, Joaquin expressed his excitement to be joining the team and heading off to college. He shared that he is "super excited to step into this next chapter with" the school's wrestling team, adding that he is "honored to be part of this great program."

News of Joaquin's college plans comes just after Ripa in February opened up about her son preparing for his first year of college. Ripa, who said her son was still in the process of "trying to decide" which school to go to, grew emotional as she admitted that she "never thought he would be able to go to college because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic." She said her son overcame his challenges with "hard work, determination and remediation." Ripa explained, "I always say that dyslexia for our family at least and if you read about it, it can be quite a blessing. Kids with dyslexia learn how to read the room. They pick up on social cues."