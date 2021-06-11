Kelly Ripa Delivers Heartfelt Message to 'All My Children' Co-Stars at Reunion

✖

More than a decade after she last appeared onscreen as Hayley Vaughan, Kelly Rippa reunited with her former All My Children co-stars. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host appeared on E!'s new event series Reunion Road Trip, which had its premiere Thursday night and brought together several members of the ABC's soap opera’s cast, with Ripa taking a moment to deliver a heartfelt message.

Reuniting to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary, Rebecca Budig, Eva LaRue, Cameron Mathison, and Jacob Young came together at an exclusive Hollywood mansion, inviting some of their former co-stars, including Ripa, to mark the occasion. Appearing alongside other surprise guests including Alicia Minshew, Debbi Morgan, and Darnell Williams, Ripa didn't hesitate to deliver a heartfelt tribute to the soap, noting that she was "only 19 years old on the show and playing the role of Hayley Vaughan," which she called "one of the biggest roles of my life." The actress went on to speak of another massive impact the series had on her life: Mark Consuelos. Reflecting on the soap, she said, "it's where I met my husband." She added that even after all of these years, she still considers "my dear friends from the show my family and I miss every single one of them."

All My Children initially premiered back in 1970. Ripa joined the series in 1990, taking on the role of Hayley Vaughan. She remained a staple on the series for several years before making her final appearance in 2010. After decades on the air, All My Children ended its run on ABC in 2011, briefly moving to The Online Network until it officially ended in 2013. Ripa has not been shy about the impact Ally My Children has had on her life. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in February, the actress credited the series for being "responsible" for her "entire life."

"All My Children is responsible for my entire life. I don't, like, say that lightly. I met my husband on All My Children. I had my children on All My Children," she said. "I got [Live With Regis and Kelly] standing in my dressing room on All My Children. It's responsible for my entire life. I'm not being glib when I say that."

After meeting on the set of All My Children in 1995, Ripa and Conseulos eloped on May 1, 1996, at the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this past May. The happy couple are parents to sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 18, and daughter Lola, 19.