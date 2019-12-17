Kelly Ripa Reveals Outtake From Christmas Card Shoot With Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa unveiled her Christmas card with husband Mark Consuelos and their kids, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16, last week, and on Monday, she shared an outtake from the shoot featuring herself and Consuelos to celebrate man crush Monday.

The sweet shot saw the couple standing in front of a white backdrop with confetti on the floor, Ripa in a black and white feathered dress and white feathered heels and her husband in a black suit, black shirt and black shoes.

“Christmas card outtake with #mcm @instasuelos,” Ripa’s caption read.

The approved card features the family all dressed in black and white, save for Joaquin, who was in a blue velvet jacket. Lola wore a black satin dress and Michael matched his dad in a black suit, though he had a white shirt underneath it along with brown shoes.

The card is a collage of family photos, the first group of which feature Ripa running in to the frame to strike a goofy pose as the rest of the group stands together. The other photos see the host posing with her family as well as sitting her husband’s lap. “Tripping into 2020 like…” the card reads.

In her caption, Ripa added, “With love, The Consuelos Family Mark, Kelly, Michael, Lola and Joaquin (Chewie not pictured).”

Consuelos also shared the card on his own account and wrote, “Happy Holidays, from the Consuelos family!!! “

“Dreams come true,” Ripa commented.

On Friday, the couple told Us Weekly that having a full house during the holiday season is “really special” for them, especially as their kids are growing up.

“As the kids are getting older … we know that these holidays are going to be almost coming up on the last we can all kind of dictate where they spend their holidays and [will] have to share that with their new families,” Consuelos said.

Ripa added that she and her husband miss when their kids were younger and the group would stay home together, watching Christmas movies and baking cookies.

“In the blink of an eye, your kids grow up and suddenly you are begging them to spend time with you,” she said.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Kovac