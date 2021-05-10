Kelly Ripa Gets Fresh Tattoo in Honor of Loving 25th Wedding Anniversary

✖

Kelly Ripa marked her and husband Mark Consuelos' wedding anniversary in a permanent way. As they celebrated their milestone 25th wedding anniversary this year, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host got "5.1.96" inked on the inside of her elbow, the numbers representing their wedding date. Ripa unveiled the new ink in a post to her Instagram Story on Friday showing the delicate tattoo as well as her fresh manicure with the caption, "Clean mani and fine lines." The tattoo marks the second such tribute to her husband, as Ripa also has "Consuelos" inked on her wrist.

Ripa and Consuelos met in 1995 when they were co-stars on All My Children. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight ahead of their milestone anniversary, Ripa credited the soap as "being responsible for my entire life. I don't like say that lightly. I met my husband on All My Children. I had my children on All My Children." She said she "got [Live With Regis and Kelly] standing in my dressing room on All My Children. It's responsible for my entire life. I'm not being glib when I say that."

After meeting on the show, on which they shared an onscreen romance, the couple eloped on May 1, 1996, at the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas. In the years that followed, they expanded their family by three, the couple sharing sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 18, and daughter Lola, 19. As they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on May 1, they both took to social media with special tributes.

In his post marking the special occasion, Consuelos shared a montage video with photos throughout the course of their relationship. The video drew plenty of praise, including from Ripa, who wrote in the comments that she was "sobbing."" She added, "I love you so very much. Some of these pics are never before seen. As in, I've never seen them before."

Ripa revealed on her Instagram Story the other way Consuelos marked the occasion, sharing that her husband gave her "the best give ever," a photo album filled with pictures from their life together. In a letter in the book, Consuelos sweetly penned, "If I were to write a book of our story, these are the 25 places that could have been their own chapter. All of these places mean so much to me - and hopefully to you too. Love, Mark."