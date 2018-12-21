Kelly Ripa Reveals Christmas Card of Mark Consuelos and His ‘Riverdale’ Family

Kelly Ripa’s Christmas card turned out a little differently this year. In an Instagram post shared earlier this month, the 48-year-old Live! With Kelly and Ryan host shared a Christmas card of husband Mark Consuelos with his Riverdale family.

In the photo, Consuelos smiles for the camera as Hiram Lodge, with Camila Mendes and Marisol Nichols, who play Veronica Lodge and Hermione Lodge, respectively, on either side of him. The trio makes for a sweet family photo, albeit a fictional one.

“Happy holidays,” read text over the photo. “From our family to yours.”

Then, in the fine print: “No actual wives or children were used in this photo.”

“Tired of fighting with the kids over the holiday card photo? Problem solved! Thanks @camimendes @marisolnichols @instasuelos,” Ripa captioned the funny post, adding that her followers could swipe for an actual Ripa-Consuelos family photo.

Ripa and Consuelos stood on either end, with their kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin sandwiched in between.

“Love, The [Consueloses] (ACTUAL FAMILY),” the card read. “Mark, Kelly, Michael, Lola & Joaquin.”

Ripa’s 2 million followers gushed over the card as well as Ripa’s sense of humor.

“Oh that is the funniest! Kelly you are hilarious!” one follower wrote.

“Seriously. The Goal of what every family should be. Happy and full of love,” another said.

“My goodness…. your family is GORGEOUS!!!!” another gushed.

“What a lovely family. I admire you guys deeply,” another said.

She told E! News that the card was her idea.

“Like every Christmas card in the history of our family, it was my idea, and I just got tired of fighting with my kids over them sitting down to just take a picture,” Ripa explained. “I mean, I start as early as June trying to get sort of a family holiday photo, and it’s always a fight, it’s always a struggle, and I was just looking at my husband’s TV family, and they’re so beautiful, and Camila Mendes and Marisol Nichols are so nice, and they didn’t mind being on our family holiday card, and I said let’s just use the Riverdale family. They look great!”

Despite Ripa poking fun at Consuelos’ Riverdale family, she made her debut on the teen drama in a promo for an upcoming episode, in which she will play Consuelos’ character’s mistress.

In a teaser for “Chapter Forty-Four: No Exit,” Ripa can be seen looking scared but determined as she holds a gun in front of her, though it’s not clear who she’s aiming at. Her character, Mrs. Mulwray, is described as “confident and tough,” as well as a “beautiful, icy, femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that’s much bigger than she initially realized.”

Ripa joked that while she was excited to play her husband’s character’s mistress, she was surprised by the content of the script.

“I’ve been preparing myself for this for 25 years, so I feel like I’m pretty good at playing a mistress. It’s an unexpected twist though,” she told E! News. “It’s not what you expect. It’s not what I expected. I didn’t get my script until the day before—it’s all very carefully guarded—and my role is not what I expected at all.”

Riverdale returns to The CW on Jan. 16.