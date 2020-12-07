Kelly Ripa Reveals Family's 2020 Christmas Card Featuring All 3 Kids

✖

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared their family Christmas card on Instagram Monday, featuring all three of their children. Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17, were all smiles in the beautiful photo taken by Miller Mobley. Ripa posted the photo after Consulos finally arrived home this weekend after he spent much of the fall filming Riverdale in Vancouver.

"Behold the card. We wish you health, happiness, and a break from 2020. Back of the card says it all," Ripa wrote. The front of the card showed the three smiling, with the banner reading "Happy Holidays" from the Consuelos family at the bottom. On the back, Michael and Joaquin have their back to the camera, while Lola looked back with a big smile.

Ripa shared the photo a few hours after she published a photo of the family gathered for a Sunday night dinner. Her nephew, Sergio Giuseppe Ripa, also joined in the fun. "Sunday dinners with daddy," Ripa wrote, adding fire and heart emojis. Ripa and Consuelos were forced to spend six months apart while he was in Vancouver to film the new season of The CW's Riverdale.

Ripa and Consuelos were not together for Thanksgiving, so she instead posted a photo of the family together at Thanksgiving 2019 last week. "Thanksgiving is not like last year, but we’re still grateful that our parents are getting the hang of FaceTime. Sort of," she wrote, adding screenshots of the family video chatting with her and Consulos' parents.

The couple married in 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children. They appeared on the cover of PEOPLE's first family issue, where they said their parenting skills have only gotten better with age. "As you get older and you learn more, that youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom ... and hopefully fewer nerves," Ripa explained.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host told PEOPLE in August that she had "definitive ideas about raising girls versus boys, even though I don't really believe in gender stereotyping." Michael and Joaquin are "just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons," she said. Joaquin chimed in, "my parents have softened up a lot now that I’m in high school."

Aside from Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa was also busy an executive producer on a new true-crime series for Oxygen. Consuelos and Ripa's Milojo Productions is behind Exhumed, a new series Oxygen will air during its "Nine Nights of Twisted Killers" event, which runs from Jan. 9 to Jan. 17. Exhumed will premiere on the last night, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. ET.