Kelly Ripa Responds to 'Weirdos' Who Claim She's Missing a Foot in New Photo

✖

Kelly Ripa has all limbs and appendages intact. The 50-year-old television personality found herself humorously on the defensive, and showing off both of her feet, after photos of her family's Italian getaway spurred questions and concerns about the whereabouts of her foot.

After the Ripa-Consuelos clan embarked on their overseas journey, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram on Monday to share a few photos from their time away. It was the first image, however, that caused more than just a little confusion. With Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, their three children – Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18 — and members from Consuelos' side of the family taking a moment to pose for a sunny family photo, all eyes were drawn to one part of the image: Ripa's feet, or rather, what appeared to be just a single foot. In the first image in the carousel, it appeared that Ripa was missing a foot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

The comments section of the post quickly filled with questions, with one of Ripa's followers writing, "the picture looks awesome wheres your other foot Kelly." That was the first of dozens of comments, with another person chiming in with, "this is crazy but where are your feet?" A third person jumped into the comments section to ask, "Why does Kelly only have one foot?" Another said they were "worried" that Ripa only had "one foot."

As the comments continued to grow, Ripa eventually took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight: she does in fact have two feet. Upon returning home to New York City from their vacation, the jetlagged Ripa hilariously asked her husband in a video, "I don't know, maybe I'm just jetlagged, but can you explain to me why people are fixated on my feet in a family photo?" Consuelos was quick to answer, telling his wife that "it looks like you're missing a leg." Ripa said, "well obviously I'm not because there it is in the other photos," going on to question, "could it be that I just crossed one foot over the other? There's another foot there, it's just crossed over." Ripa ended the video by calling the commenters "weirdos. You are. There I said it," and she later returned to the platform to share a video of both of her feet.

The foot discourse came amid the family’s vacation to celebrate Michael’s college graduation. They had initially planned the getaway for last year after Michael graduated from New York University in May 2020, though they were forced to delay the trip due to the coronavirus pandemic. The trip also served as a celebration trip for Ripa and Consuelos' youngest child, Joaquin, who recently graduated from high school.