Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy Sings on Mom's New Song 'Wonder'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy is following in her mom's footsteps. According to PEOPLE, the 4-year-old is featured on the final track of Perry's new album, 143. On "Wonder," Daisy sings with her mother at the beginning and end. This marks her first step into the music world, and whether more features will come in the future is unknown, but from the sounds of her cute little voice, she certainly has the potential to carry on her mother's legacy.

That being said, with Bloom being her father, acting is also likely in her blood, and it wouldn't be surprising if she were to star alongside her dad in the near future. Either way, it's pretty sweet to hear Daisy included in her mother's music, and she actually is not the only one. Bloom's 13-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, has played an important role as well. Perry told Audacy, "I'll play things to Orlando's son, who's 13, and he has a really good ear. He's probably the best person out of my whole family."

Daisy's involvement on "Wonder" comes months after she made a rare American Idol cameo while visiting Perry on Mother's Day. Dressed like Cinderella to match her mom, Daisy and her father were sitting in the audience for Disney Night, while Perry gushed during the show how much she loves her. Daisy doesn't make too many public appearances, understandably, but it seems that isn't keeping her from still showing love to her mom, whether it's at a show or on an album.

Katy Perry announced in 2020 that she and Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child. That August, coincidentally just two days before releasing her album Smile, Perry gave birth to Daisy Dove Bloom. She hasn't made too many headlines in her short life but did make her first public appearance at the closing night of her mom's Vegas residency. That hasn't stopped Perry from still gushing about her whenever she can, though, whether it's talking about her in interviews or paying tribute to her for special days. If Daisy's calling is singing, one can only imagine the type of mother-daughter fun the two of them would have out on the road, but it might still be a bit early.