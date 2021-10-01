Katy Perry Reveals the Word Her 1-Year-Old Daughter Is Obsessed With

A Katy Cat since birth! Katy Perry’s 1-year-old daughter, Daisy Bloom, has become infatuated with one furry friend as she learns to talk, the “Firework” singer revealed at Variety’s Power of Women event at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills Thursday. Perry, who shares Daisy with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, told Entertainment Tonight of her little one, “She is talking, but she thinks everything is a cat.”

“When a person will walk in she will say ‘Hi, gato!’ I don’t know why she is so fascinated with cats,” she continued. “It’s wild [because] people who love my music, they call themselves Katy Cats. She doesn’t know anything about that, she doesn’t care about any of that, but for some reason the major word in her life is gato. It feels like destiny.”

Perry couldn’t be happier to be raising her firstborn with Bloom, adding of her husband-to-be, “I think behind every great woman is a great man. He is an ally… I love him. He handles my crazy really well.” The American Idol judge similarly gushed over her daughter and fiancé in her speech at the event, thanking the Carnival Row actor for “handling the insanity of my life with such loving grace. “

“And biggest thank you of all for being an incredible father, an example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter Daisy Dove,” she continued. “To my Daisy, a future powerful woman, I pledge to you to do my best to be an example of one, to never putting limits on your dreams, to lead with love, never through fear, and to always be your lighthouse in any darkness.”

Perry celebrated her daughter’s first birthday on Aug. 26, tweeting on the milestone date, “1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ♥️” The day Daisy was born in 2020, Perry wrote on Instagram that they were “floating with love and wonder” after their daughter’s “safe and healthy arrival,” setting up a UNICEF fund in her name to provide maternal and infant care to people around the world.