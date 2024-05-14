Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Daughter Make Rare 'American Idol' Cameo

Katy Perry got a special visit from her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, to mark Mother's Day on American Idol. The 3-year-old daughter of Perry and Orlando Bloom made a rare public appearance during Sunday's taping of the ABC singing competition series, sitting in the audience with her dad while seemingly dressed like Cinderella to match her mom on Disney Night.

That same day, Perry reflected on her time as a mother in a heartfelt Mother's Day post, sharing photos and videos from her pregnancy with Daisy that included the moment she told fellow Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan that she was expecting. "Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove," she wrote in the caption. "There is nothing like a Mother's love... never take it for granted... Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers – any way you come."

The "Never Worn White" singer, 39, and Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 47, have kept their daughter largely out of the spotlight since they welcomed her in 2020. Daisy's first public appearance only came in November 2023, when she was seen in the audience of the final show of her mom's Las Vegas residency.

"Daisy! I love you so much," Perry gushed during the show, as captured in fan footage later shared online. "You're my best friend, I'm so glad you're here." She continued as the show came to a close, "I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove. When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up."

"She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again," Perry continued. "So this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free."

Perry may keep her daughter's face out of the public eye, but she's never shied away from discussing the realities of motherhood. "Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full-time job," she wrote in September 2020 on social media. "When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like [she is] coming from months of 'time off.' She's coming from a full-time job ... of being a mom, lol. Call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave! I love my job."