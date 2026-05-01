‘Sistas’ Actress Reveals Pregnancy

The Sistas family is expanding. Nzinga Imani, who stars as Angela on the Tyler Perry series, has announced that she’s pregnant.

The actress is expecting her first child with her longtime partner, K. Lindo. She spoke exclusively to ESSENCE about embarking on her biggest role yet: motherhood.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve always wanted to be a mother,” she says, “so stepping into this season feels both exciting and grounding.” She says much of her preparing includes mentally releasing the pressure of perfection, leaning on trusted women for wisdom, and trusting her instincts. She’s also unpacking her own childhood, strengthening her prayer practice, and becoming more mindful and intentional about the energy she brings into her home.

She’s already merging motherhood and her career, which she says can coexist. One way is by an expansion of her content creator work, and modeling. “There is no single timeline or definition for womanhood, success, or motherhood,” she says. “You can build your dreams, heal, grow, love, and still step into motherhood without feeling like you have to choose one version of yourself over another.” She is also a singer, recently releasing the single “Drown.” Imani is preparing to release an EP.

She is excited about showing her child what going after your passions looks like. “I feel empowered by the idea that my child will grow up seeing a mother who is passionate, creative, and unapologetic about her dreams,” Imani says. “That example matters to me.”

Since becoming pregnant, she says her relationship has grown stronger. “There’s a new level of softness, patience, and partnership that has naturally shown up. You start realizing that you’re no longer just building a relationship, you’re building a family, a legacy, a safe space for someone who will be watching and learning from how you love,” she explains.