’90 Day Fiancé’ Personality Confirms She’s Pregnant

A 90 Day Fiancé personality is pregnant.

In the trailer for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days reunion, Trisha shared during a virtual appearance that she is indeed expecting.

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“I am six months pregnant,” she said. Elise asked Rick if he was the dad, but he didn’t immediately answer. So fans will have to wait to see what the answer is when the special begins on Sunday. Rick, 52, and Trisha, 25, appeared in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, navigating a 27-year age gap, trust issues, and even Rick’s cheating. The couple split after Rick admitted to cheating and having lingering feelings for his ex.

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Since Trisha is six months pregnant, it’s possible that the baby is Rick’s, but anything can happen with these reality shows, and it’s possible that the father is someone else. If anything, the tell-all will confirm the paternity, but it will surely bring even more drama, no matter who the baby daddy is.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8 premiered in December. It saw eight Americans leaving everything behind to turn their long-distance connections into lifelong commitments, traveling to destinations such as the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia. Of course, there were plenty of obstacles in store, ranging from deep cultural divides and family expectations to hidden pasts and surveillance-level possessiveness. Nevertheless, it kept viewers entertained, and the new tell-all special will certainly do the same.

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Per the couple’s description, “Rick is a jack-of-all-trades and a divorced single dad who believes he’s finally found the right woman to complete his family — Trisha, a fiery midwife from Madagascar. They’ve been planning a future together, but trust issues loom large after Trisha recently ghosted him, getting their in-person relationship off to a rocky start.”

Fans won’t have to wait too long to figure out who Trisha’s baby daddy is. The two-part tell-all special begins on Sunday on TLC, and there is no telling what other bombshells will be revealed aside from Trisha’s pregnancy. The trailer also revealed a breakup, so who knows what else will be in store. It will be something fans won’t want to miss, because it can be likely everyone will be talking about it, no matter what goes down.