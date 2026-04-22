‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ and ‘Dollface’ Actress Welcomes Baby Boy

Esther Povitsky is officially a mother again.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Dollface actress shared on Instagram in February that she had given birth to a baby boy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“i lost 7 lbs 5 oz and cured my gender disappointment all in one night (!!!!!!!!!!!!),” Povitsky, 38, captioned a photo of her baby boy on Feb. 25. “bernard king 2/23/26.”

Her caption is in reference to a comedy bit she did during a show in January about not wanting a son, listing off reasons why and how weird it was to have a boy growing inside her. Obviously, Povitsky has changed her tune for the better, but now she has to think of even more comedy bits about having a son.

Povitsky announced in October that she was pregnant, showing off her baby bump in three photos alongside the fun caption, “i know i sound like a hypochondriac but i can’t figure out why i’ve been having back pain for months now.” She and her husband, comedy writer Dave King, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ace King, in March 2024.

Plenty of famous friends took to the comments of the birth announcement to share congratulatory messages, including fellow comedian Nikki Glaser, who wrote, “Esther!!! You did it again!!” with a red heart emoji. Melissa Fumero sent three heart-eyed emojis along with “he’s soooo cute!! Congrats!” while Olivia Munn said “Oh my word!!! Welcome earthside little one” with a light blue heart emoji.

(Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images for ABA)

Esther Povitsky is known for her roles as Izzy Levine in Dollface and Maya in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She can also be seen in Very Unbecoming, Lost & Found in Cleveland, Drugstore Jane, Comics Unleashed, Home Sweet Home Alone, Edith!, Mark, Mary & Some Other People, Alone Together, Dude, Love, and The Story of Our Times.

Her debut comedy special, Hot for My Name, premiered in 2020 on Comedy Central, and she frequently does comedy shows. Additionally, she hosts the beauty and lifestyle podcast Glowing Up with Caroline Goldfarb, her solo podcast My Pleasure, and Trash Tuesday with Annie Lederman and Khalyla Kuhn. As if that wasn’t enough, Povitsky has her own fashion brand, “Sleepover by Esther.”

She has her hands full and not just with her busy career. Povitsky seems to be doing well, though, as well as little Bernard. Despite not initially wanting a son, she seems to be as happy as ever.