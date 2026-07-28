‘Young and the Restless’ Star Accused of Assaulting Someone

Former The Young and the Restless star Brenda Dickson was arrested earlier this month on a misdemeanor battery allegation in Los Angeles, according to law enforcement records.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Dickson, 76, was arrested and booked on July 9 on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. She was released later the same day on her own recognizance.

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According to TMZ, Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a location in Hollywood on the night of July 8 after receiving a report of a battery. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that officers were informed Dickson had allegedly assaulted another person, leading to her arrest.

Authorities have not publicly identified the alleged victim, and details about the individual’s relationship to Dickson or what may have led to the reported incident have not been released. The case remains under investigation.

Dickson is best known for portraying Jill Foster Abbott on the long-running CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless. She originated the role in 1973 and appeared on the series until 1980 before returning from 1983 to 1987. During her career, she also made appearances in television series including Men at Law, The F.B.I., Love, American Style, Here We Go Again, and Falcon Crest, according to IMDb.

The recent arrest is not the first time Dickson’s personal legal matters have drawn public attention. According to Soap Opera Digest, she spent several months in a Hawaii jail in 2007 after being held in civil contempt during legal proceedings related to her divorce from her second husband, Jan Weinberg.

Dickson argued at the time that she had not received a fair divorce hearing. Two years later, in 2009, an appeals court agreed with her position and vacated the judgment after determining that the trial judge had failed to ensure she received a fair trial, according to the publication.

As of publication, prosecutors have not announced whether formal charges will be filed in connection with the July arrest.

Additional information about the alleged incident has not been made public, and Dickson has not issued a public statement addressing the arrest. Under the U.S. legal system, an arrest is an allegation, and any defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.