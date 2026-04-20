Justin Theroux and Actress Nicole Brydon Bloom Welcome First Baby Together

Justin Theroux is a dad!

The Running Point actor, 54, and his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

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The new parents announced their big news on Saturday, sharing a photo of their newborn resting on his father’s chest to Instagram. “He’s here,” the couple captioned the joint post with a dove emoji. “we are so in love.”

Theroux and Bloom, who tied the knot in March 2025, have not shared the name of their child, nor additional details of his birth.

The Paradise actress, 32, and her husband confirmed that they were expecting their first child together back in December, as Bloom showcased her baby bump on the red carpet of the Fallout Season 2 premiere.

In March, Bloom sat down on the TODAY show to discuss her expanding family, revealing her husband’s hilarious reaction to her pregnancy news.

“I had to wait for him to wake up the next morning, and it was like noon, and I was like, ‘Please get up,’” Bloom joked at the time. “And then I was gonna tell him, but I was like, ‘He needs his coffee first,’ so I was kind of just sitting there, ready.”

Ultimately, Bloom revealed that she broke the news during breakfast, quipping that Theroux “kind of did the classic thing you see in movies.”

“He was like, ‘How?!’” Bloom recalled with a laugh. “And I was like, ‘Well, I can walk you through it. It was a team effort.’”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: (L-R) Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom attend the “Fallout” season two red carpet premiere event at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Prime Video)

She continued of her pregnancy, “We weren’t entirely planning it, but we were excited to start a family,” adding, “We’re feeling good, you know. We’ve got the nursery on its way. And yeah, we’re just feeling very, very grateful and lucky.”

Bloom and Theroux first sparked romance rumors back in February 2023, but have remained mostly private about their relationship.

“I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in,” Theroux told Esquire in 2023. “Having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship.”



