Natalie Portman Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Her First With Partner Tanguy Destable

Natalie Portman is about to become a mother again. The actress, 44, has revealed that she’s expecting her third child, her first with her partner, French music producer Tanguy Destable.

Portman revealed the news exclusively in her interview with Harper’s Bazaar. She was previously married to choreographer Benjamin Millepid, whom she shares her older two children – son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amalia, 9.

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“Tanguy and I are very excited,” she says of her pregnancy. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

Portman is the child of a fertility doctor and has a deeper understanding of people’s fertility struggles. It’s something she doesn’t take for granted.

“I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant,” she says. “I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing.” She adds, “And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude.”

Portman says her pregnancy has been going well and that she’s in good health, primarily craving fruits, namely pineapple and melon. “I have more energy than I thought I might,” she says, saying her pregnancy is familiar to her previous two. She says she’s swimming and doing Gyrotonics to “keep strong” and spending lots of time with her kids, “which is always the best.” The actress also has two projects she’s working on.

She’s been spending a lot of time in Paris on and off for the past few years, and enjoying her pregnancy there. “There’s been beautiful spring weather,” she says, “so it’s been pretty amazing to just walk in the incredible parks here and go see art. Just the usual things you do when you’re not working!” She also jokes.”