A Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Actress Is Pregnant

Bonnie Wright is expecting baby number two!

The Harry Potter actress, who is best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the beloved film franchise, announced on April 5 that she and husband Andrew Lococo are expecting their second child together.

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The 35-year-old actress broke the news with a sweet Instagram post that shows her 2-year-old son Elio lounging on her lap as she shows off her growing baby bump in a white tee.

“Two babies on my lap,” she captioned the post. “our second little earthling joining us this autumn.”

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the films, shared a celebratory message in the comments, writing, “Ahhh congratulations Bonnie!!!”

Wright and Lococo, who met in 2020, tied the knot in March 2022, welcoming their firstborn in September 2023.

At the time, the couple announced Elio’s birth on Instagram with a post showing their baby boy in a striped hat and onesie.

“We’re all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our sun!” Wright wrote at the time. “So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding.”

Nearly a year after Elio was born, Wright told PEOPLE that she’d be waiting until her son was 5 before introducing him to Harry Potter.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 31: Actress Bonnie Wright speaks onstage during “Live from the Gryffindor Common Room” session during the 2024 Dragon Con at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on August 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“I’m counting down my four years now,” she joked at the time. “I’ve got to wait, but I can’t wait. I mean, I love having them read out loud. I love the audiobooks. So let’s hope he’s a fan.”

As for what Hogwarts house the rest of her family would be sorted into, Wright reasoned, “I think my husband is a Hufflepuff. He doesn’t quite understand the importance of him being sorted— I’ve sorted him in Hufflepuff.” As for her son, the actress noted, “I thought Elio was a Hufflepuff, but I’m not sure now. I’m hoping he’ll be a Slytherin, but I also can’t project. I’ve got to let him be himself.”