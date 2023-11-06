Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove just made her first public appearance. The 3-year-old made her debut in the spotlight with her father while cheering on her mom during the "Firework" singer's final show in her Las Vegas Play residency Saturday. While Perry was preparing to sing her hit "Hot n Cold," she took a moment to shout out her daughter, who was dressed in a Minnie Mouse costume in the audience.

"Daisy! I love you so much," Perry said in fan-captured footage shared on social media. "You're my best friend, I'm so glad you're here." She continued as the little girl appeared on the theater screen, "I'm gonna sing this next song – I think you know it?" Daisy was also later spotted dancing with her dad in the audience as Perry performed "Chained to the Rhythm."

The "Roar" singer also made sure to thank her fiancé and her baby girl as she shouted out everyone who made Play possible at the close of the show. Perry paid tribute to Bloom for being an "incredible support system" and an "incredible father," before turning her attention to her daughter. "I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove," she explained. "When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again. So this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free."

Perry announced she was pregnant with Daisy during the music video for her song "Never Worn White" on March 5, 2020, revealing in August of that same year that she had given birth. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Perry and Bloom said at the time. Since then, the couple has kept their daughter out fo the spotlight, refraining even from sharing photos of her face on social media.

Perry has been open about what it's like to be a working mother, however, writing on social media in September 2020, "Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full-time job. When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like [she is] coming from months of 'time off.' She's coming from a full-time job ... of being a mom, lol. Call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave! I love my job."