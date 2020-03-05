Katy Perry Reveals She Is Pregnant in New ‘Never Worn White’ Music Video

Katy Perry is going to be a mom! The songstress made her fans witnesses to a stunning pregnancy announcement Wednesday night when she released the video for her new song “Never Worn White” — with the last few seconds confirming what fans were speculating all day: she’s pregnant.

The video closed with a profile shot of Perry’s body, revealing a baby bump.

Following the video’s release, the 35-year-old joined in on an Instagram live discussion with her fans, where she said that her pregnancy is “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.”

On Twitter, Perry joked: “[Oh my God] so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” or even “carry around a big purse [laughing out loud].”

“Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer…” she tweeted with a link to “Never Worn White.”

The baby will be Perry’s first. Her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Fans had been speculating all day Wednesday about a possible pregnancy after Perry teased the video’s release by sharing a few brief clips on Instagram, one of which showed the American Idol judge holding her belly.

“Katy Perry’s pregnant and she has a bump on her belly BABY BOOM PERRY,” one commenter wrote.

“BABY PERRY,” another echoed.

Throughout the video, Perry sang lyrics seemingly dedicated at Bloom: “‘Cause I’ve never worn white / But I wanna get it right / Yeah, I really wanna try with you.” She donned a floral ensemble people have compared to Beyoncé’s iconic pregnancy announcement, as well as a stunningly beautiful white gown — cinched just above the waist to keep fans guessing on that pregnancy reveal until the very end of the video.

Babies have been on the brain for the “Never Really Over” singer and Lord of the Rings actor since they got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year. The groom-to-be told Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s Howard 100 in September that he and Perry were “shooting for kids,” adding, “It’s like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we’ll have the ride of our life.”

Perry’s fellow American Idol judge, Luke Bryan, even weighed in on Perry’s maternal tendencies. “She’s going to be a blast to have as a mom,” he told PEOPLE earlier this month. “I couldn’t imagine growing up in her household. Even when I talk about me and my kids, she’s checking out how I juggle the kids. We’ll see one day if it ever happens how she’ll respond, but I know she’s going to be an amazing mom.”