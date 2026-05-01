‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Personality Has Some Baby News to Share

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Buddy Bell, and his wife Courtney Bell, are having a baby. The news was revealed on social media.

On Saturday, April 4, the TLC star shared the news on Instagram. The proud dad is cleary happy about starting their family.

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“Luby Francis Bell IV coming this October!” Buddy’s captioned reads. The carousel of photos features a bouquet of flowers with the sonogram photo sitting in the pot, a cake showing blue filling symbolizing a boy is on the way, and the family sitting around the dining room table seemingly celebrating the big news. Courtney wrote on her Instagram grid, “Baby Boy Bell 🩵🥹 due October 2026.”

Buddy and Courtney have been married since 2023. “I’m a husband now! Meet my wife, Courtney Bell!! 🥰 Thank you Pastor Ches!” Buddy announced via Instagram on Oct. 29, 2023.

Whitney and Buddy, who were featured on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, have been friends since high school. According to Parade, Season 13 of the show chronicled a growing estrangement between the TLC star and some of her friends group. At the time of the baby news, no one on the cast reacted or shared their congrats.

TLC has not announced a premiere date for Season 14. My Big Fat Fabulous Life can be streamed on HBO Max. The reality show premiered in 2015. The series chronicles the life of Whitney Way Thore, a woman who weighed 380 pounds at the start of the series. Much of her weight struggle is attributed to polycystic ovary syndrome, known as PCOS.

PCOS is a common hormonal disorder in reproductive-aged women, characterized by androgen excess, irregular periods, and small follicles on the ovaries. Mayo Clinic notes symptoms include acne, weight gain, hirsutism, and infertility. The cause is unknown, but it does involve genetic factors, high androgen levels, and insulin resistance.