Katy Perry is a busy woman, announcing the birth of daughter Daisy Dove Bloom just one day before the release of her fifth album, Smile. The singer celebrated the album dropping from her hospital bed after welcoming her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, joking on Twitter about how big this week has been for her.

"Delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f— with mama," she tweeted Thursday, adding as a reference to one of the songs from her album, "aka #whatmakesawoman." The American Idol judge joked later on Instagram that she was handing off Daisy to her dad before delivering the "2nd child" of her album. "Me after feeding all day handing Daisy off to daddy bout to deliver this 2nd child #SMILEISCOMINGlezzgo" she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 27, 2020 at 8:29pm PDT

When the album finally dropped, Perry shared album art with a clip of her song "Cry About It Later" playing on Instagram. "IT’S HERE! IT’S REALLY HERE! I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face #SMILE IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW! LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ENJOY (sent from my hospital bed lol)."

Perry and Bloom announced the birth of their first child together through UNICEF Thursday, advocating for safer birthing conditions for mothers and babies worldwide and setting up a donation account for the nonprofit in honor of baby Daisy. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the new parents shared in a statement to UNICEF. "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

"Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever," the Goodwill Ambassadors continued. "We know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."