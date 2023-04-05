Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Photos of Her and Tom Pelphrey's Newborn Daughter: 'Daddy's Girl'

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are head over heels in love with their newborn daughter Matilda Carmine Richie. Less than a week after welcoming their bundle of joy on March 30, the Big Bang Theory alum took to Instagram Tuesday to share adorable new photos of her baby girl, sweetly revealing that at just a few days old, little Matilda is already a "daddy's girl."

Cuoco shared the sweet photos, which can be viewed here, on her Instagram Story as she celebrated Matidla's homecoming. In the first image, Matilda could be seen staring directly into the camera and donning a light pink onesie, Cuoco writing over top the image, "Good morning." The Flight Attendant star also shared a sweet photo of her daughter lying on Pelphrey's chest, Cuoco adding a "daddy's girl" sticker over the photo. In another image, this one snapped by Pelphrey, the newly-minted family of three were all smiles as they lounged on the couch together alongside one of the family's dogs. The first-time mom also shared a photo of Matilda sleeping in her lap, writing, "Matilda's girl gang." Pelphrey, meanwhile, shared a family photo on his Instagram Story Monday.

Kaley Cuoco can't get enough of her baby daughter pic.twitter.com/a2sb6uOIp8 — DTN NEWS (@DTNNEWUpdates) April 4, 2023

The sweet inside-look at Cuoco and Pelphrey's home life with their daughter comes after the couple announced Matilda's arrival on April 1. Sharing a gallery of images of her newborn from the hospital, Cuoco shared that she gave birth to her daughter on Thursday, March 30.

"3-30-23. Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," she wrote. "Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief. [Tom Pelphrey] didn't think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did."

Cuoco and Pelphrey were first romantically linked in May after the actress shared photos of her "life lately." She included Polaroid photos of the couple together during a mountain getaway. That post, which came almost eight months after Cuoco announced her split from Karl Cook after three years of marriage, was eventually deleted when Cuoco wiped her Instagram page clean over the summer. The happy couple went on to announce they were expecting a baby in October 2022, Cuoco writing at the time that she and Pelphrey were "beyond blessed and over the moon."