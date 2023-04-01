Kaley Cuoco Welcomes Baby With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco welcomed her first child into the world on Thursday, then on Saturday she introduced her to her fans. Cuoco posted several photos on Instagram of her daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey. Fans were overjoyed to share this big moment with Cuoco.

"Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" Cuoco wrote with intermittent heart emojis. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief." Cuoco then addressed her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey as she concluded: "didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did."

Cuoco's post featured eight photos, including several of Matilda alone, several of Matilda with Cuoco and several of Matila with Pelphrey. All seemed to be candids taken in the hospital, as Cuoco just gave birth on Thursday. Still, the actress seemed incredibly lively, smiling at the camera as she clutched her newborn to her chest.

Cuoco got adoring comments from friends, colleagues and fans within minutes of making her post. Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord wrote: "She's perfect!! So so happy for u congrats!!" while actress Krysten Ritter commented "yessssss!!!!" with five red heart emojis. One fan wrote: "Congratulations on your new blessings!!! God Bless!!!" and another added: "A nice name!! Hoorah!"

This story is developing.